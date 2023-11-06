 Mumbai News: 2 Women Among 3 Held In Versova For Selling Explicit Content Through Online App
According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding the crime on November 4 and they subsequently conducted a raid at a flat at Char Bungalows, Versova, at around 7.49 am on Sunday.

November 06, 2023
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Versova police have arrested three people, including two women, for allegedly selling obscene videos and photos via the Pihu Official app. The trio was identified as Tamanna Khan, 34, Tanisha Kanojia, 20 and Rudra Raut, 27, while the app’s owner is at large. They used to charge from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per person to provide explicit videos and photos and for watching live sex on the platform.

Raid Conducted After Tip-Off About The Crime

According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding the crime on November 4 and they subsequently conducted a raid at a flat at Char Bungalows, Versova, at around 7.49 am on Sunday. A case has been filed against the trio under the Indian Penal Code sections 292 (sale of obscene books, etc) and 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) as well as the Information Technology Act. Inspector Nagesh Misal said, “The accused have been remanded in police custody until November 8.”

