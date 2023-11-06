 Mumbai News: 3 Arrested From Rajasthan For Abetment To Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 3 Arrested From Rajasthan For Abetment To Suicide

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested From Rajasthan For Abetment To Suicide

Police registered the case after learning that the deceased was a victim of sextortion and had even paid Rs 56,000 a day before he ended his life.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have arrested three people from Rajasthan on the charge of abetment to suicide after a death of a man. According to the police, the accused Tohid Jafar Ali, 22, and Waris Jafar Ali, 19, were arrested in Levada village of Rajasthan’s Dig district on November 4.

Victim Faced Sextortion Through His Obscene Pictures And Morphed Videos Sent On WhatsApp

On October 17, the police registered an FIR. During the investigation, police found out that the victim had received obscene pictures and morphed videos through WhatsApp sent by unknown people. Police registered the case after learning that the deceased was a victim of sextortion and had even paid Rs 56,000 a day before he ended his life.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Held For Raping Minor Daughter For 2 Years
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Consumer Connect: ‘Breaches Entitle Society To Terminate Development Agreement,’ Says Expert

Consumer Connect: ‘Breaches Entitle Society To Terminate Development Agreement,’ Says Expert

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested From Rajasthan For Abetment To Suicide

Mumbai News: 3 Arrested From Rajasthan For Abetment To Suicide

Mumbai Air Pollution: City Continues To Witness Haze-Filled Morning; Overall AQI Remains Moderate At...

Mumbai Air Pollution: City Continues To Witness Haze-Filled Morning; Overall AQI Remains Moderate At...

Mumbai Crime: Mulund Woman Alleges Coerced Marriage Through Threats Of Obscene Video Release

Mumbai Crime: Mulund Woman Alleges Coerced Marriage Through Threats Of Obscene Video Release

Sanchar Sathi, Your Go-To Portal For SIM Security

Sanchar Sathi, Your Go-To Portal For SIM Security