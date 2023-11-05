Mumbai News: Man Held For Raping Minor Daughter For 2 Years

Representational photo |

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter on multiple occasions in the past two years, said the Shivaji Nagar police, adding that the crime finally came to fore when the mother of the 13-year-old victim spotted her crying on Saturday evening. Notably, the couple has two other daughters as well and the man runs a food stall in the Baiganwadi area of Govandi.

When the woman asked the girl why she was sobbing, the teen didn’t utter a word as the accused had threatened to kill her if she revealed her ordeal. After much coaxing, the scared victim broke up and narrated the horrifying details of the abhorrent crime. The victim said that she was raped by her father several times and that he also sexually assaulted her at different places apart from their home.

On Saturday morning, when the teen's mother and her siblings were not present at the house, the man again tried to force himself on her. After coming to know the shocking incidents, the woman along with the victim immediately went to the police station and registered an offence. The accused, who was unaware of his wife's action, was arrested from his residence.

“During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime. We have a video recording of the confession, which will be made part of the chargesheet as evidence,” said a police official who is part of the investigating team. The accused was presented in a special court on Sunday where he was remanded to police custody for five days.

A case has been filed against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (rape repeatedly on the same woman), 376 AB (commits rape on a woman when she is under 12 years of age), 376 (2) (f) (rape on a woman by relative), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age) 506 (2) (death threat) and provisions 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.