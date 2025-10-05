Maharashtra News: Over 10,000 Candidates Receive Compassionate Appointment Letters

Pexels Image

As many as 10,309 appointment letters were issued on Saturday to candidates selected under the state policy of recruitment on compassionate grounds. Of these, the maximum number (3,078) are from the Konkan region, followed by 2,597 from Vidarbha, 1,674 from Pune, 1,710 from Marathwada, and 1,250 from Nashik.

Jobs for Families of Deceased or Injured Government Employees

The state provides compassionate appointments to family members of government employees who either die in service or become permanently disabled due to mishaps at the workplace. The initiative aims to provide financial stability and ensure livelihood security to affected families.

Fadnavis Promises Faster Recruitment via MPSC

During the event held at YB Chavan Centre, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that nearly 80% of compassionate appointments have now been completed. He also assured that a large number of vacancies in various state departments will be filled next year through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

“Recruitment through MPSC will be made faster and more efficient,” Fadnavis said, highlighting the government’s focus on transparency and merit-based appointments.

Reforms in Service Rules After Five Decades

Fadnavis also revealed that the service entry rules of many departments are over 50 years old and require major changes to align with current realities.



“Owing to technological advances, the nature and responsibilities of posts from clerks to senior officials have evolved, but the rules remained outdated,” he said.

Nearly One Lakh Appointed Through Transparent Exams

The Chief Minister added that nearly one lakh candidates have already been appointed through recruitment processes conducted by reputed institutions like IBPS and TCS, which included 40,000 police officers.

He said the upcoming appointments will also follow revised service entry rules and expedited recruitment procedures.