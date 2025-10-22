Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar | File pic

Mumbai: Two senior citizens were injured after a portion of the first floor collapsed early Wednesday morning at Chira bazar. While one of the residents was admitted to a nearby hospital, the other declined hospitalisation. The condition of both injured individuals is reported to be stable.

A portion of the MHADA Aatmaram Building on JSS Road collapsed around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The kitchen of Room No. 11 on the first floor gave way, crashing down onto the ground floor. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, MHADA, an ambulance team, and staff from BMC’s C Ward rushed to the spot. Two senior citizens residing in the flat were injured in the incident.

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the injured residents, Thakkarji Gala (75) and Gunvanti Gala (71), were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Thakkarji refused hospitalisation, while Gunvanti was admitted to Bhatia Hospital for treatment and her condition is stable.

