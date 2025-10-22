 Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar

Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar

A portion of the MHADA Aatmaram Building in Chira Bazar collapsed early Wednesday morning, injuring two senior citizens. The kitchen of Room No. 11 on the first floor gave way, falling to the ground floor. Gunvanti Gala (71) was admitted to Bhatia Hospital, while Thakkarji Gala (75) refused treatment. Both are stable.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar | File pic

Mumbai: Two senior citizens were injured after a portion of the first floor collapsed early Wednesday morning at Chira bazar. While one of the residents was admitted to a nearby hospital, the other declined hospitalisation. The condition of both injured individuals is reported to be stable.

A portion of the MHADA Aatmaram Building on JSS Road collapsed around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The kitchen of Room No. 11 on the first floor gave way, crashing down onto the ground floor. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, MHADA, an ambulance team, and staff from BMC’s C Ward rushed to the spot. Two senior citizens residing in the flat were injured in the incident.

Read Also
BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, No Injuries Reported; Watch Video
article-image

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the injured residents, Thakkarji Gala (75) and Gunvanti Gala (71), were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Thakkarji refused hospitalisation, while Gunvanti was admitted to Bhatia Hospital for treatment and her condition is stable.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31; Details Here
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31; Details Here
Thoothukudi Sees Fishing Ban After Cyclone Alert; Heavy Rainfall Expected In Multiple Tamil Nadu Districts Over Coming Days
Thoothukudi Sees Fishing Ban After Cyclone Alert; Heavy Rainfall Expected In Multiple Tamil Nadu Districts Over Coming Days
Mumbai Fraud Alert: 2 Men Dupe Cancer Patient Of ₹30 Lakh With Fake MHADA Housing Scheme
Mumbai Fraud Alert: 2 Men Dupe Cancer Patient Of ₹30 Lakh With Fake MHADA Housing Scheme
Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral Post, Internet Supports
Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral Post, Internet Supports

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fraud Alert: 2 Men Dupe Cancer Patient Of ₹30 Lakh With Fake MHADA Housing Scheme

Mumbai Fraud Alert: 2 Men Dupe Cancer Patient Of ₹30 Lakh With Fake MHADA Housing Scheme

Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral...

Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral...

Bangladeshi Infiltrator Arrested At Mumbai Airport After 11 Years Of Working In Kuwait Under Fake...

Bangladeshi Infiltrator Arrested At Mumbai Airport After 11 Years Of Working In Kuwait Under Fake...

Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar

Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar

BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, No Injuries Reported; Watch Video

BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, No Injuries Reported; Watch Video