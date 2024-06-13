 Mumbai News: 2 Police Constable Injured After Speeding Trailer Crashes Onto Parked Truck Behind Police Jeep On JNPT- Palapse Road
In a pile up crash of 4 vehicles on the JNPT- Palapse road, a police jeep was damaged and two officers were injured. A women police sub inspector also onboard the police jeep was saved as she had alighted from the vehicle just few minutes before the crash.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: 2 Police Constable Injured After Speeding Trailer Crashes Onto Parked Truck Behind Police Jeep On JNPT- Palapse Road | Representative Image

The three police personnel were part of night squad and on Wednesday the accident happened while they were on night patrol. The trio was headed to get a hotel functioning along the JNPT-Palaspe road, shut down its operations. At around 11.40 pm the police van arrived at the hotel.

The lady police sub inspector had just got down from the jeep was heading towards the hotel when she heard a loud crash. A speeding trailer from the DRD bridge had crashed onto the trailer parked behind the police vehicle. The parked trailer ran into the police jeep and the jeep in turn hit a trailer coming from the opposite direction.

The persons injured were police constable Vishal Gomaji Nagare and Sachin Koli. Both are attached to Uran police. While Nagare has sustained injuries to leg and back, Koli has suffered minor injuries. “The police jeep has suffered heavy damages. We have booked the driver of the speeding trailer identified as Mohammad Kaif Israhul Haq (22),” a police officer from Uran police station said.

