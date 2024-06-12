Thane Accident: 40-Year-Old Riding Pillion Killed, Rider Injured After Truck Hits Bike In Bhiwandi | Pixabay

Bhiwandi: A 40-year-old riding pillion was killed, and the rider injured after being hit by a truck in Bhiwandi on Tuesday night. The truck driver fled the spot after committing the accident. The deceased has been identified as Gufran Tejmohammad Ansari, 45, who lived with the family in Bhiwandi, and injured Noushad Vajid Ali Ansari, who filed a complaint against the truck driver.

A case was lodged against the driver under section 304(A) (Causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving), and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Police said that the incident occurred at Mankoli-Anjurphada road, opposite Narayan Tadpatri shop in Bhiwandi.

The deceased and the injured were on their way home in Bhiwandi from Mankoli-Anjurphada on their bike. A truck was overtaking a bike and suddenly turned which resulted in dashing the bike, leading to Gufran getting under the wheel of the truck and being crushed, while Naushad fell on the other side. Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the local police about the accident. Both were then taken to a nearby hospital, where Gufran was declared dead before arrival at the hospital in Bhiwandi.

Somnath Karnvar, police sub-inspector at Narpoli station said, 'We have arrested a truck driver, Mohmmad Salim Bhai Musa Patel. The driver was produced in court and remanded him into magistrate custody."