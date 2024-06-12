Navi Mumbai: 3 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Kharghar, Uran, Sanpada In 24 Hours | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Three fatal accidents were reported in Navi Mumbai on Monday night in which three people were killed. The three separate accidents took place in the jurisdiction of Kharghar, Uran and Sanpada police.

In the first accident, a 22 year old food app delivery boy was crushed to death by a trailer. The deceased Anjanikumar Tuladhari Maurya was on his way to deliver a parcel in Kharghar when a garbage pickup dumper rammed onto the two-wheeler leading to his death on the spot.

According to the police, the dumper was on contract with Panvel Municipal Corporation to collect the garbage from Kharghar. “The incident happened at around 7.30 pm the accident happened at the Hiranandani signal near Sion PAnvel highway. The driver identified as Vikas Narendra Patil (44) was then detained for reckless and rash driving,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

In second incident reported, a debris laden dumper crashed onto the divider towards the end of Turbhe Flyover while going towards Vashi. According to the police, the driver of the dumper, Hussain Khan (31) was returning after dumping debris in Bonsare village. The driver was going to Vashi via Turbhe flyover at around 4pm, when he lost control and rammed onto the divider. The impact of the crash was such that he died on the spot. Sanpada police registered a case against the deceased Khan for rash driving.

In the third incident reported on Monday, Narendra Wamanrao Vinayate (37), a Ulwe resident was killed in Uran. At around 11.30 pm, Vinayate was on his way to home on his bike when a Gujarat registered trailer driven by Zahir Sirajul Ali (21) rammed onto the bike from the right side. Vinayate came under the wheels of the trailer and died on the spot. A case was registered against the driver by the Uran police under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act.