Navi Mumbai: 2 Driver Killed In Separate Hit And Run Accident, Case Filed | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Two hit and run cases were reported in Navi Mumbai on the night of Tuesday. In the first case that was reported with APMC police, a Madhya Pradesh resident, Dinesh Kashiram Sen (37), was killed after a tempo ran over him. Sen, a tempo driver, had come with the load of potatoes to the APMC market at around 8 pm and after reaching the market, was resting in front of his parked tempo when another tempo who was passing by, lost control and crashed onto him killing him of the spot.

“The accused driver ran from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. We have contacted the owner of the tempo and are trying to trace the driver who was driving it,” a police officer from APMC police station said. The family of the deceased comprising of wife and kids, stayed in Shivpuri at Madhya Pradesh.

In the second case that was reported at around 11.30 pm at Kalamboli, another tempo driver who was walking on the road, was killed by an unidentified vehicle. The deceased, identified as Akhilesh Nandlal Kumar (31), a resident of MIDC at Taloja, was walking towards his residence from Shilphata-Panvel Highway road when an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled from the spot.

Another passerby who spotted a bleeding Kumar on road, informed the police and Kumar was taken to hospital wherein he was declared dead. “We are cross checking the cctvs and trying to trace the vehicle that hit the deceased. Kumar was originally from Uttar Pradesh and worked as a driver here. His family is settled in his hometown,” a police officer from Kalamboli police station said.

In both the cases, the accused have been booked for causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving along with sections under the Motor Vehicle Act.