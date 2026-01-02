BMC Polls 2026: MNCDF Releases 30-Point Citizen Charter, Calls For Accountable Civic Governance

Mumbai North Central District Forum | X @MNCDFbombay

With the BMC elections nearing, the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) has released a Citizen Charter aimed at candidates contesting the polls. The charter outlines a 30-point roadmap demanding a decisive shift from “PR gimmicks” to a transparent, technology-driven and accountable civic administration.

Overhaul of Grievance Redressal Mechanism

A key demand is a complete overhaul of the BMC’s social media-based grievance mechanism. The forum insisted that existing PR agency agreements be reworked to include time-bound resolutions and independent citizen oversight, alleging that earlier contracts diluted accountability.

Whistleblower Portal and Audits Proposed

The charter proposed the creation of a secure, multilingual portal to allow anonymous whistleblower complaints, along with mandatory monthly review meetings at the BMC headquarters. To ensure effectiveness, it called for annual independent audits of grievance redressal systems across all civic departments.

Pedestrian-First Urban Planning

A significant portion of the charter focused on “pedestrian-first” urban planning. Key demands included the creation of dedicated pedestrian zones, implementation of universal accessibility standards, and high-visibility road markings across the city.

Encroachments, Roads and Utilities

Taking a strong stand on encroachments, the forum called for criminal action against illegal hawkers and the relocation of “Aarey milk centres,” alleging that many have been converted into illegal food stalls. It also suggested mandating joint meetings between resident welfare associations and utility departments before any road is concretised, to address recurring road damage.

Healthcare and Environmental Reforms

In the healthcare sector, the MNCDF demanded mandatory annual hygiene and staffing audits in civic hospitals, along with the establishment of mental health counselling centres. Environmental recommendations included real-time, ward-wise air quality index (AQI) monitoring and strict enforcement of noise mitigation norms at construction sites.

Forum Urges Candidates to Commit

Trivankumar Karnani, founder of the MNCDF Citizen Welfare Forum, said the charter reflected collective public demands. “This Citizen Charter is not just a list of demands; it is the collective voice of Mumbai’s citizens insisting on dignity, safety and accountability in civic governance. We call upon every candidate in the upcoming BMC elections to endorse these commitments and prove that public service is about responsibility, not rhetoric,” he said.

