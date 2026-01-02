 Mumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets

Mumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets

Versova police, along with the Food Safety Department, have busted a gang involved in adulterating milk packed under the names of reputed brands in Andheri West’s Four Bungalows area. The accused were allegedly diluting branded milk with unclean water and resealing packets to cheat consumers, following a tip-off received by the FDA.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets | Representative image

The Versova police have busted a gang involved in adulterating milk packed under the names of well-known dairy brands in the Navjeevan Nagar area of Four Bungalows, Andheri West. The Food Safety Department and police conducted a joint raid on December 31.

Seven Booked, FIR Registered

An FIR was registered on the same day against seven persons. The raid was carried out at rooms numbered 28, 57, 77, 78, 9 and 21 located within the Navjeevan Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association premises.

Milk Diluted and Resealed

FPJ Shorts
Power, Water & Free Bus Rides Subsidies Form 35% Of Delhi Government's Budget Spend: Report
Power, Water & Free Bus Rides Subsidies Form 35% Of Delhi Government's Budget Spend: Report
Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha Announce Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?
Kirti Kulhari-Rajeev Siddhartha Announce Relationship: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?
Toronto-Based Punjabi Singer Mistaken For Muslim, Draws Hate After Performing At Zohran Mamdani's Swearing In For NYC Mayor's Post
Toronto-Based Punjabi Singer Mistaken For Muslim, Draws Hate After Performing At Zohran Mamdani's Swearing In For NYC Mayor's Post
Rupee Gains 6 Paise To 89.92 Amid Range-Bound Trade, RBI Guards 90 Level
Rupee Gains 6 Paise To 89.92 Amid Range-Bound Trade, RBI Guards 90 Level

During the operation, officials found that the accused were removing milk from sealed packets of reputed brands such as Amul and Gokul, mixing it with unclean water, and refilling the adulterated milk into the same packets. The packets were then improperly sealed with the intention of cheating consumers for financial gain.

Multiple Brands Misused

The original milk was allegedly poured into empty packets of brands including Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul A2, Gokul Satvik and Gokul Classic. Water was added to increase volume before the packets were resealed and prepared for sale.

Tip-Off Led to Action

The action followed a tip-off received by the office of the Joint Commissioner (Mumbai Division) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Acting on the information, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Deepshikha Ware, along with FDA officials, conducted the raid and caught the accused red-handed.

Accused Are Local Residents

Police said all the accused are residents of the Navjeevan Nagar area in Andheri West. Further investigation is underway to determine the scale of distribution and whether similar adulteration was carried out in other locations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Posing As CBI Officer, Travelling Ticketless In First-Class Local Train

Mumbai News: Man Booked For Posing As CBI Officer, Travelling Ticketless In First-Class Local Train

Mumbai News: Madh Island Businessman Wins Back Property From Caretakers After 15-Year Legal Battle

Mumbai News: Madh Island Businessman Wins Back Property From Caretakers After 15-Year Legal Battle

New Year Crackdown Pays Off As Mumbai Records 37% Fall In Drunk-Driving Cases

New Year Crackdown Pays Off As Mumbai Records 37% Fall In Drunk-Driving Cases

Mumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets

Mumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets

BMC Polls 2026: MNCDF Releases 30-Point Citizen Charter, Calls For Accountable Civic Governance

BMC Polls 2026: MNCDF Releases 30-Point Citizen Charter, Calls For Accountable Civic Governance