Mumbai News: Fake Milk Racket Busted In Andheri West; & 7 Held For Adulterating Branded Packets

The Versova police have busted a gang involved in adulterating milk packed under the names of well-known dairy brands in the Navjeevan Nagar area of Four Bungalows, Andheri West. The Food Safety Department and police conducted a joint raid on December 31.

Seven Booked, FIR Registered

An FIR was registered on the same day against seven persons. The raid was carried out at rooms numbered 28, 57, 77, 78, 9 and 21 located within the Navjeevan Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association premises.

Milk Diluted and Resealed

During the operation, officials found that the accused were removing milk from sealed packets of reputed brands such as Amul and Gokul, mixing it with unclean water, and refilling the adulterated milk into the same packets. The packets were then improperly sealed with the intention of cheating consumers for financial gain.

Multiple Brands Misused

The original milk was allegedly poured into empty packets of brands including Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul A2, Gokul Satvik and Gokul Classic. Water was added to increase volume before the packets were resealed and prepared for sale.

Tip-Off Led to Action

The action followed a tip-off received by the office of the Joint Commissioner (Mumbai Division) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Acting on the information, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Deepshikha Ware, along with FDA officials, conducted the raid and caught the accused red-handed.

Accused Are Local Residents

Police said all the accused are residents of the Navjeevan Nagar area in Andheri West. Further investigation is underway to determine the scale of distribution and whether similar adulteration was carried out in other locations.