Mumbai: Rickshaws, not allowed to ply in SoBo, spotted outside CSMT station; watch video here

Rickshaws drive Mumbai's suburbs and it is not unusual to spot one in the region. However, spotting a rickshaw in the southern part of the city is unusual. On Monday morning, a rickshaw was spotted outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the city.

A Twitter user who goes by username Digamber, shared a photo and video of the rickshaw seemingly dropping of youths outside the CSMT station. The user sharing the video, wrote, "Auto rickshaw operating near BMC headquarter," and tagged the handles of Mumbai police and Mumbai Traffic Police.

Reacting to the same, the traffic police said that they have forwarded the user's concern to Azad Maidan Traffic police for necessary action.

It is yet to be ascertained why was the rickshaw plying in the city limits and what action has been initiated against the errant driver.

Check the tweet here:

We have informed Azad Maidan Traffic Division of the necessary action — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 13, 2023

Why is it unusual to see rickshaws in South Mumbai?

Has it never piqued your curiosity that rickshaws are not spotted after Bandra in the western suburbs and Sion in the northern side? It is because the rickshaws are not allowed to ply in the Mumbai city limits. Here's why:

There are many speculations as to why it is so. Many users on online forums claim that it is because of the traffic the rickshaws cause and some dub it as an act of political appeasement.

However, the logical reasoning behind it seems like the administration has not allowed the rickshaws to ply in South Mumbai because arterial roads in the area are narrower than those in the suburbs. Moreover, these roads are more winding and twisty which could be difficult for the three-wheelers to navigate amid the excess traffic and crowding.

