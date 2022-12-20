Mumbai: Nearly half of the CCTV cameras at civic-run hospitals are non-functional, says report

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Nearly half of the CCTV cameras at civic-run hospitals are non-functional, says report

The Bombay High Court in 2009 had ordered for installation of CCTV cameras in and around all areas of every civic-run hospital in the city. In 2009, Mohini Nerurkar’s baby was stolen from the Sion Hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Representative Image |
Mumbai: City's CCTV cameras installed near civic-run hospitals were found to be non-functional after several RTIs were filed to find out the status of working CCTV cameras.

According to a report in Indian Express, out of all cameras installed at KEM Hospital in Parel, nearly 43 per cent were found not working until the end of October month. While 79 per cent of CCTV cameras installed at the Sewri TB Hospital were found not working.

HC's order regarding installation of CCTVs at hospital

The Bombay High Court in 2009 had ordered for installation of CCTV cameras in and around all areas of every civic-run hospital in the city. In 2009, Mohini Nerurkar’s baby was stolen from the Sion Hospital. The accused wasn't recognised or traced due to absence of survelliance cameras.

The couple moved to HC demanding for justice as their child was missing due to lack of security measures in the hospital. Despite several years of the incident, the child is still missing.

Sion Hospital's CCTV condition despite past instances of child kidnapping

As per the survery reports of CCTV cameras, 42 per cent of Sion Hospital's cameras were found non-functional. This is considered as a serious problem keeping in mind the earlier instance of child kidnapping.

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean, Sion Hospital stated that the responsibility for the installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras lies with the security department and the management doesn’t look into it.

BMC spent nearly Rs 4 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras at four major civic-run hospitals and maternity homes in the year 2018 and 2019. Further the civic body spent Rs 32.82 lakh and Rs24.35 lakh on their maintenance , in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

