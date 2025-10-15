NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Thousands of young people across Maharashtra are angry and frustrated after completing training under the Chief Minister’s Youth Work Trainee Scheme, but still not receiving jobs. The Nationalist Youth Congress (Sharad Pawar faction) has claimed that nearly five lakh youth have undergone training under the scheme, yet most remain unemployed.

Party leaders have accused the state government of betraying the youth and failing to deliver on its promises. “The Fadnavis government has cheated the youth. Even after training lakhs of young people, no permanent jobs have been given. The government promised an Employment Guarantee Act, but no step has been taken so far,” said Adv. Amol Matele, Mumbai president and spokesperson of the Nationalist Youth Congress.

Matele also pointed out that the stipend provided during the training period was too low to support the trainees, and in some cases, the payments were delayed. “This shows that the government is only creating an image of success on paper while doing little in reality,” he added, according to report by Loksatta.

The growing discontent among trained but jobless youth has now turned into a protest movement. The Nationalist Youth Congress has warned that if the government does not act quickly to resolve the issue, they will mark Diwali with a protest by lighting black lanterns outside the Mantralaya.

The party has put forward several key demands, immediate permanent employment for all trained youth, implementation of the promised Employment Guarantee Act, prompt payment of pending stipends, and the publication of a white paper on the current unemployment situation in the state. They have also urged the government to announce a clear policy and timeline for job creation.