 NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed

NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed

Thousands of Maharashtra youth are frustrated post-training under the Chief Minister’s Youth Work Trainee Scheme, with Nationalist Youth Congress of Sharad Pawar faction are claiming nearly five lakh remain unemployed, accusing the government of failing to fulfill job promises.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh Trainees Unemployed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Thousands of young people across Maharashtra are angry and frustrated after completing training under the Chief Minister’s Youth Work Trainee Scheme, but still not receiving jobs. The Nationalist Youth Congress (Sharad Pawar faction) has claimed that nearly five lakh youth have undergone training under the scheme, yet most remain unemployed.

Party leaders have accused the state government of betraying the youth and failing to deliver on its promises. “The Fadnavis government has cheated the youth. Even after training lakhs of young people, no permanent jobs have been given. The government promised an Employment Guarantee Act, but no step has been taken so far,” said Adv. Amol Matele, Mumbai president and spokesperson of the Nationalist Youth Congress.

Also Watch

Matele also pointed out that the stipend provided during the training period was too low to support the trainees, and in some cases, the payments were delayed. “This shows that the government is only creating an image of success on paper while doing little in reality,” he added, according to report by Loksatta.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025
Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025
Amazon Plans To Lay Off Employees Once Again; HR Staff To Be Impacted The Most
Amazon Plans To Lay Off Employees Once Again; HR Staff To Be Impacted The Most
Shipbuilding & Maritime Reform Poised For Growth With ₹69,725 Crore Investments In India, Boosting Employment, & National Security
Shipbuilding & Maritime Reform Poised For Growth With ₹69,725 Crore Investments In India, Boosting Employment, & National Security
Durgapur Rape Case: Police Rules Out Possibility Of Gangrape; Survivor's Friend Arrested — Key Developments
Durgapur Rape Case: Police Rules Out Possibility Of Gangrape; Survivor's Friend Arrested — Key Developments

The growing discontent among trained but jobless youth has now turned into a protest movement. The Nationalist Youth Congress has warned that if the government does not act quickly to resolve the issue, they will mark Diwali with a protest by lighting black lanterns outside the Mantralaya.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drive Across City Ahead Of Diwali 2025
article-image

The party has put forward several key demands, immediate permanent employment for all trained youth, implementation of the promised Employment Guarantee Act, prompt payment of pending stipends, and the publication of a white paper on the current unemployment situation in the state. They have also urged the government to announce a clear policy and timeline for job creation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: Travelling To Cuffe Parade By Metro 3? Check Out THESE Famous Eateries Nearby

Mumbai Guide: Travelling To Cuffe Parade By Metro 3? Check Out THESE Famous Eateries Nearby

Thane Accident: Video Shows 29-Yo Engineer Being Crushed Under Truck, Dies In Ambulance Stuck In...

Thane Accident: Video Shows 29-Yo Engineer Being Crushed Under Truck, Dies In Ambulance Stuck In...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km...

NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh...

NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh...

Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway

Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway