Mumbai: Matunga man collapses while playing cricket; dies

While at the ground, Ganesh Chandrakant Pawaskar started feeling a pain in his chest and called his wife. Before she could reach the field, he fell unconscious and his friends rushed him to Sion hospital where he was declared dead.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Matunga man collapses while playing cricket; dies | Picture for representation
A 28-year-old resident of Matunga Labour Camp, who was playing Sunday cricket at the Indian Gymkhana ground in Matunga, died suddenly. While at the ground, Ganesh Chandrakant Pawaskar started feeling a pain in his chest and called his wife.

Before she could reach the field, he fell unconscious and his friends rushed him to Sion hospital where he was declared dead. The post-mortem report cited coronary artery insufficiency (natural) as the cause of death.

Mr Pawaskar had played two matches at Wadala's Apple Ground before going over to the Matunga ground where he started feeling discomfort. An accidental death report has been lodged at the Matunga police station.

Mr Pawaskar used to work in a canteen at the KEM Hospital, Parel, and used to play cricket every Sunday

