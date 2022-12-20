Mumbai: Case of negligence against hosp as newborn dies

Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have registered a case of negligence against RN Memorial Hospital and arrested two people on Monday after a newborn’s death.

The police said, Sohail Hussain, 28, a resident of Nagpur, said his wife Rabia had come to her mother’s house in Shivaji Nagar for delivery. She started getting labour pains on Sunday and her family members took her to RN Memorial Hospital, where she gave birth to a girl.

However, the newborn’s health started deteriorating immediately and her heart stopped beating. Doctor in charge, Mehtab Khan, however, asked Mr Hussain to take the child to another hospital. There was no arrangement for oxygen or even an ambulance to shift the baby. Mr Hussain took the child in an auto rickshaw to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival.

Mr Hussain later found that RN Memorial Hospital was not registered, following which he lodged a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police.

Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane said Altaf Khan and nurse Solia Khan (who has attended school till Class 19) have been arrested, while Dr Mehtab Khan is absconding in this case. While Altaf Khan is a student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Dr Mehtab Khan is BAMS doctor. All suspects has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.