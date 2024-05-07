Navi Mumbai: Woman Booked For Criminal Conspiracy & Attempt To Murder Of Her Niece

Shocking: Mother Hangs Herself After Killing Her 2 Children In Solapur; Reason Behind Drastic Step Yet To Be Ascertained | Representative pic

Turbhe: Turbhe MIDC police are on look out of a woman who tried to kill her 20 year old niece in order to put blame on the neighbour to take revenge from them. The accused lady identified as Noori Taufeeq Shaikh, resided below the bridge of Thane-Belapur road, used to sell onion and potato on footpath. She stayed with her mother Raziya Razzaq Shaikh, sister Pinky Babu Shaikh and niece Tamanna Sorab Shaikh. On Sunday evening, the accused lady had fight with three other ladies identified as Juilee, Shaban and Muskan who too sold vegetables and clothes on the footpath.

The injured girl, Tamanna, in her statement to police, told that her aunt was furious with the three women after the fight and wanted to take revenge. She told Tamanna that she would kill her and then tell the police that the three women killed her niece and in a fit of rage, broke a beer bottle on her head and pierced the broken bottle in her neck. Seeing the girl bleeding profusely, the aunt fled from the spot. The other three women on whom the accused had planned to put the blame on, took Tamanna to Vashi General hospital wherein she is currently admitted.

Tamanna's family background

Tamanna had lost her father to an accident at the age of five after which her mother abandoned her after leaving with her grandmother and aunts. Since then she had been staying with her grandmother and aunts. “The whole family fled after this incident. Neither the grandmother nor the two aunts including the accused is to be found anywhere. We are searching for them,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station said. The accused aunty is booked for criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder by the police as per the complaint lodged by Tamanna.