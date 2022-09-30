Mumbai: NCP MP Supriya Sule bats for debate on demand on RSS ban

Supriya Sule | File Photo

Amid demand for the imposition of a ban on RSS in the wake of a ban on PFI, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that the issue should be widely discussed and the decision, if any, should be taken within the constitutional framework.

“The central government should explain its decision to impose a ban on PFI. Also, if there is any demand for such a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, then this demand should be discussed. Whatever happens in the country, it should be done within the framework of the constitution. Everyone should be given equal justice", said Sule. She reiterated that she will seek the government's explanation in the parliament on the imposition of a ban on PFI.

Sule has also criticized the Centre over the action taken by the central investigation agencies against the opposition parties. ‘’In the last few days, 90 raids have been conducted on opposition leaders. BJP leaders say that many people get relief after coming to the BJP laundry. Basically, this was never the culture of Maharashtra. What is happening is very unfortunate", she said.

To a question on whether BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde will join NCP, Sule said, ‘’Everyone should take their own decision. If anyone comes to NCP, they are welcome.”