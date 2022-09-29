PFI's Twitter handle withheld in India after govt issues 'takedown' order | Twitter

Popular Front of India's (PFI) official Twitter account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand."

The development comes a day after the Centre issued a 'takedown' notice in order to block the websites and social media accounts of PFI and its eight affiliate organisations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA.

The Department of Telecommunications has ordered to block contents posted by PFI on its official websites, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram handles, YouTube channels or any other online presence, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala).

As a part of the 'takedown' order, the PFI will not be able to issue any press statements through any official channel. Along with this, the official WhatsApp accounts linked to PFI, CFI, RIF, and other affiliates will be monitored and any anti-national activity will be prosecuted. If any new proxy social media handles are created, those can be blocked too, the official said.