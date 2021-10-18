Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets with CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss targeting of MVA leaders by investigative agencies

NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with other party ministers paid a visit to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence to urge him to increase timings of hotels beyond 10 pm.

They will also discuss the political situation in the state, especially the way investigative agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and NCB are being used against the MVA leaders .

A meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar is underway | ANI

They will discuss several issues including the actions by investigative agencies against MVA leaders | ANI

Recently, Thackeray in his Dussehra speech alleged that agencies including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax and Narcotics Control Bureau against the political opponents and to defame Maharashtra.

Pawar had also earlier stated that the Centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states by using the agencies.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar whose relatives' premises were raided recently alleged political motives behind the raids and said that people must be wary about the way the agencies are being misused.

Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena on Monday said it can understand the use of central agencies for targeting leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, but claimed the "harassment" of their family members shows the "inhuman face of the BJP".

People normally say they have lost faith in a government. But in Maharashtra, it is the opposite. The BJP has become a "butt of jokes" in the state, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

"The BJP uses the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, I-T (Income Tax department) and the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for its own agenda. Thackeray exposed these attacks being made through the ED and CBI.the attacks are like using Shikhandi as a shield," it said.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:10 PM IST