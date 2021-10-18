e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:38 PM IST

Money laundering case: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on October 20

ANI
Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali | Facebook

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali | Facebook

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on October 20 in connection with the arrest of her close aide Saeed Khan in an alleged money laundering case.

This is the second summon by the agency to Gawali. The ED had earlier summoned Gawali on October 4 in connection with the case. Saeed Khan was arrested by the ED on September 28.

The accused, Saeed Khan, is the director of 'Mahila Utkarsh Trust', the trust has now been transformed into a company

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
