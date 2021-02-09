Mumbai: NCB arrests two persons in possession of codeine-based cough syrup

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two persons in possession of codeine-based cough syrup.

Codeine is also an opiate and used in reducing pain. The medicine containing it can be bought against a prescription. “NCB, Mumbai is focusing eradication of all kinds of drug abuse including abuse of pharmaceutical preparations. Moving ahead in this direction, NCB intercepted two persons namely Siraj Ahmed and Mohamed Saddam from Dharavi, and seized 23.9 kgs of Codeine based cough syrup,” a statement issued by the agency on Tuesday read.

On Monday, NCB Mumbai team got secret information about two people who were later identified as Ahmed and Saddam who are dealing in illicit drugs and were going to deliver a consignment of codeine-based cough syrup. “Accordingly, NCB team intercepted them with 23.9 kg of Codeine based cough syrup. They both are ruffian character persons and facing criminal charges of 324, 326 of the IPC and other NDPS cases. The said syrup “WELCYREX” is containing codeine phosphate and due to this it is being abused. Further investigation is underway to detect bulk supply chain or source of such codeine-based cough syrups,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention just three days back a seizure of 20 kg codeine-based cough syrup was affected.