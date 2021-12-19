Mumbai: NCB arrests one in 'courier drugs case' from Dongri area

Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a person who is allegedly involved in a courier drugs case on Saturday night from the Dongri area in Mumbai.

The accused will be produced before court shortly, informed the NCB.

According to the NCB, the accused allegedly supplied drugs to other countries through couriers.

The accused allegedly planned to send the drugs hidden in different items to foreign countries, the NCB claimed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:21 PM IST