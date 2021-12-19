e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:21 PM IST

Mumbai: NCB arrests one in 'courier drugs case' from Dongri area

ANI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a person who is allegedly involved in a courier drugs case on Saturday night from the Dongri area in Mumbai.

The accused will be produced before court shortly, informed the NCB.

According to the NCB, the accused allegedly supplied drugs to other countries through couriers.

The accused allegedly planned to send the drugs hidden in different items to foreign countries, the NCB claimed

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:21 PM IST
