Mumbai: NCB arrests one in 'courier drugs case' from Dongri area

Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a person who is allegedly involved in a courier drugs case on Saturday night from the Dongri area in Mumbai.
The accused will be produced before court shortly, informed the NCB.
According to the NCB, the accused allegedly supplied drugs to other countries through couriers.
The accused allegedly planned to send the drugs hidden in different items to foreign countries, the NCB claimed
ALSO READThane: Crime Branch arrest man with 75 kg marijuana worth Rs 17 lakh, in Bhiwandi - See Pics
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
AdvertisementPublished on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:21 PM IST