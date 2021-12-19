e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Thane: Crime Branch arrest man with 75 kg marijuana worth Rs 17 lakh, in Bhiwandi - See Pics

ANI
75 kg marijuana recovered from Thane man. | ANI

Thane: Crime branch arrested a person and recovered Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana from his possession in Thane's Bhiwandi, informed Police officials.

Crime Branch acted on a tip-off from a source that a huge quantity of marijuana is stored in a house in Fatima Nagar area of Bhiwandi.

Police officials raided the house and arrested Hasan Raja alias Guddu and recovered 75 kg of marijuana from him on Saturday.

Court has sent him to police custody till December 22.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:58 AM IST
