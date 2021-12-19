Thane: Crime Branch arrest man with 75 kg marijuana worth Rs 17 lakh, in Bhiwandi - See Pics

Thane: Crime branch arrested a person and recovered Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana from his possession in Thane's Bhiwandi, informed Police officials.

Crime Branch acted on a tip-off from a source that a huge quantity of marijuana is stored in a house in Fatima Nagar area of Bhiwandi.

Police officials raided the house and arrested Hasan Raja alias Guddu and recovered 75 kg of marijuana from him on Saturday.

Maharashtra | Thane's Bhiwandi crime branch has recovered 75kgs marijuana worth Rs 17 lakh from a house in Fatima Nagar; the accused has been sent to police custody till December 22 pic.twitter.com/gD6tB16zwn — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Court has sent him to police custody till December 22.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:58 AM IST