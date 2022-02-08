Mumbai: MVA partners step up attack against Modi for insulting Maharashtra

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that migrants, who were sent in trains from Mumbai, became super corona spreaders, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners including Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena stepped up their attack against him.

Congress demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "insulting" Maharashtra by suggesting that the state had encouraged the spread of COVID-19 in other states. The state Congress chief Nana Patole said that it will stage protests outside BJP offices in the state on Wednesday demanding an apology from the PM.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Modi insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra by accusing the 12 crore people of the state of spreading COVID-19. PM Modi should apologise for his remarks," said Patole.

On the other hand, NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed surprise over PM’s suggestion that Maharashtra encouraged the spread of COVID-19 in other states, and wondered why he "harboured such hatred" for the state that had a lion's share in his election to the top executive post. "I wonder what delight the prime minister gets in criticising Maharashtra repeatedly, shifting key projects out of the state and undermining the importance of Mumbai. It is unfortunate," she said. "Maharashtra has never bowed before the authority of Delhi and will never do so," she added.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said ‘’The pandemic originated from China. The World Health Organisation has presented the facts in this connection. I am sorry to hear the PM’s criticism of Maharashtra. It is wrong to attack Maharashtra. The WHO had praised the Dharavi model. Besides, the Supreme Court also hailed the work done by the Maharashtra Government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation in tackling the pandemic.’’

Congress Minister Nitin Raut claimed that PM’s appearance in the parliament was like a defeated emperor and his criticism against Congress was out of frustration.

Further, NCM Minister Nawab Malik said that the PM made everyone bang thalis while Maharashtra government gave food, water and free tickets to the migrants. "PM Modi made everyone bang thalis, imposed COVID-19 lockdown without any planning, which impacted crores of migrant workers,’’ he alleged.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar claimed the sudden announcement of lockdown by the PM forced the workers to walk to their states. ‘’Many workers lost their lives during the journey. Some of them died in train accidents. The Central Government and BJP are solely responsible for the deaths of these workers,’’ he charged.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil strongly defended Modi’s statement saying that even though the Centre had organized special trains it was the state government’s responsibility that they would depart without any passengers. ‘’The state government failed to instil confidence among the migrant workers that it will take care of their food and shelter. However, the state government miserably failed,’’ he alleged.

