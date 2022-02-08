Mumbai: AAP slams PM Modi for 'lying' in Parliament over Covid mismanagement in India

The Aam Aadmi Party today took strong objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament, where he gave a clean chit to his own government as far as Covid mismanagement is concerned.

Earlier on Monday, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had said that Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai which led to the spread of COVID in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"There cannot be anything further from the truth. The fact is, that both the PM Modi-led Central government as well as CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government miserably failed our migrant daily wage earners, who make a bulk of our informal labour force. It is these very workers who, through the sweat of their brows, power the engine of economic growth-led development in Urban India," the party added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the PM should immediately apologize to our nation for his lies, and his abject failure to manage the Covid crisis. The Central and the Maharashtra government must learn from the Delhi government's humanitarian work during the pandemic - which not only ensured that labourers were given adequate allowances but also ensured that food was available at every municipal school for their sustenance. We also appeal to our fellow Indians to shun these failed parties and vote for the greater good, by choosing the Aam Aadmi Party," said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member and Mumbai Prabhari.

ALSO READ Chocolate Day 2022: 3 places to shop from in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:56 PM IST