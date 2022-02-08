Chocolate Day 2022: 3 places to shop from in Mumbai

Chocolates are unconditiolly something we fall for. February 8 is regarded as the Chocolate Day. On the special occasion of Chocolate day from the Valentine's week, here's how the delicacy can prove good to one's overall health and well-being.

If you are in Mumbai, here’s where you can celebrate the occasion or order fom, take a look:

Derby – For Chocolate Skillet Cookie

Celebrate the chocolate day at Derby with freshly baked ‘Chocolate Skillet Cookie’. It is a fudgy chocolate chip cookie dessert, topped with chocolate and hazelnut ganache, and served with a scoop of caramel and cheese popcorn ice cream.

Address: Derby, The Capital, Plot: C -70, Block G-1 Behind ICICI Bank, Bandra East

BRIE PASSANO

Kale and Kaffe – For Gluten Free Gooey Chocolate Cake

Celebrate a ‘guilt-free indulgence’ with a special menu curated for all the health freaks at the Kale and Kafe Bandra outlet. To mark International Chocolate Day, the health café is offering ‘Gluten Free Gooey Chocolate Cake’ sweetened using organic jaggery and ‘Keto Peanut Butter Nutella Pie’ sweetened using erythritol.

Address: Kale and Kaffe, Brightland CHS, 14th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Advertisement

London Bubble

Love waffles? What better that London Bubble! They serve the delicacy in white, dark and many more varieties of chocolate. It is popular for its pocket waffles which are a treat to all our taste buds through its flavors, surface, aroma, etc, however serves a lot more confectionaries to delight one's tastebuds.

Address: Karmashetra Housing Society, 8 A, Seva Samiti, Sion East, Antop Hill, Mumbai (and several other locations)

Advertisement

ALSO READ 5 types of chocolate you can gift your love; check here

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 02:10 PM IST