5 types of chocolate you can gift your love; check here

Confused about what to buy for your loved one on the special occasion of Chocolate day of the Valentine's week? Check out some different types of the confectionary and pick the one you belive would the impress him/her the most.

White Chocolate

Remember the childhood days... when we shared a Milkybar with friends and play around. That's what white chocolate is closely about. White chocolate is easy to look via its creamy ivory color. It is made by combining sugar, cocoa butter, milk, vanilla, and lecithin.

Dark Chocolate

High on cocoa! This is a perfect pick if your love is a die hard fan of chocolates. Dark chocolate comes with deep brown color, is the second most popular type of chocolate. Attimes, its semisweet and a little bitter too, the way most love to give it a bite. However, it is also believed to have health benefits to make up one's mood.

Liquor Chocolate

Besides the cliche and traditional chocolates, these liquor varietys are made which is basically a paste of cocoa melted with raw chocolate to make a bar of fluid chocolate.

Wondering if you this make you drunk and spoil the date? No, no! Probably hundred or more such chocolate bites to take to give the sufficient alcohol kick.

Ruby Chocolate

To the unversed, Ruby chocolate was discovered by Belgian chocolate maker, Barry Callebaut. It is derived from a specific type of cacao — the ruby cocoa bean typically grown in Ecuador, Brazil.

Sweet German chocolate

This variety is a dark baked chocolate created by Samuel German. It is considered to be sweeter delicacy in comparision to dark chocolate and little lesser from the white. This is most commonly used in German Chocolate cakes and puddings and topped with coconut and pecans.

