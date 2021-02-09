Mumbai: MVA allies will contest all elections together, says Nana Patole

Ruling allies in Maharashtra- the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress--will contest all elections in the state together, state Congress president Nana Patole said on Monday.

However, the views of Congress leaders and workers will also be considered in certain cases, he told reporters in Kalyan in Thane district.

When asked what impact the Sunday visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have on the state government, Patole said the MVA government will complete the full term.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will reply to this question," he added.

Shah visited Kankavli in Sindhudurg district on Sunday to inaugurate a private medical college.

Responding to Shah's comment in which he equated the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress with an auto-rickshaw whose three wheels were pulling in different directions, Patole said, "the BJP government at the Centre was running on six wheels which are coming out one by one".