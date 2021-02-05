Nana Patole named Maharashtra Congress president, day after resigning as Assembly Speaker

An official communique states that the state Congress unit has appointed six working presidents, which includes party leaders Shivaji Rao Moge and Basavaraj Patil.

The grand old party has also removed cabinet minister Yashomati Thakur and minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam from the working presidents of the state Congress unit

The press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), signed by the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, listed the appointments.

The working presidents of the Maharashtra Congress unit are — Shivaji Rao Moge, Basavaraj Patil, Mohamed Arif Naseem Khan, Kunal Rohidas Patil, Chandrakanth Handore, Pranati Sushilkumar Shinde.

Nana Patole had resigned on Thursday from his post of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

He had handed over his resignation to the deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal.

Patole thus succeeded Balasaheb Thorat as the president of the Maharashtra Congress.

Patole, the MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district, was made Speaker when the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) formed the government in 2019.

In December 2017, Patole resigned from BJP and had joined the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies)