Mumbai: Muslim Community Aims To Set World Record With 50,000-Bottle Blood Donation Drive On Prophet Mohammed's Birth Anniversary |

Mumbai: The Muslim community is all set to create a world record by collecting 50,000 bottles of blood through a mega blood donation camp organised on the ocassion of Prophet Mohammed’s birth anniversary. The religious initiative ‘Prophet For All’ will celebrate the prophet’s birth anniversary through a series of initiatives including the record-breaking blood collection.

Prophet For All is a religious initiative started by the Muslim community to spread awareness about the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed. The initiative was launched in Mumbai in 2022 but within two years, it has spread throughout the country as various organisations from different parts of the country have joined the campaign and launched various initiatives as a part of the campaign.

As the community is set to celebrate Prophet’s birth anniversary on September 16, Prophet For All has started preparations for a 12-days-long series of events to celebrate the occasion through various social initiatives. The mega event of this year’s campaign will be the blood donation drive which aims to collect 50,000 bottles of blood in a single day on September 15.

Local blood banks, national organisations as well as mosques, colleges and organisations across the country will work towards achieving this target that is worthy enough to create a world record. The campaign targets to collect 10,000 bottles of blood from Maharashtra and 40,000 from the rest of the country.

Amir Idrisi, president of Association of Muslim Professionals and a member of Prophet For All campaign, said, “Last year, the members of this campaign participated in an international blood donation drive on the occassion of Hussain Day and created a world record by collecting 36,000 bottles in a single day. This year we are aiming to break that record with a target of 50,000 bottles from India, which will be helpful to save as many as 1.50 lakh lives.”

Various organisations across the country are participating in the campaign and volunteering to provide various services free of cost on the occasion of the prophet’s birth anniversary. At a meeting organised on Monday at the Islam Gymkhana, a group of 117 lawyers offered to provide free legal counselling for a day, whereas a group of doctors will provide free treatment for a day to patients suffering from various ailments.

Ali Bhojani, a social activist and a member of the campaign, said, “We have observed that any kind of statements are published with the name of the prophet and it creates unrest among the community. We want to clear these misconceptions among people through Prophet For All, which was initiated by a bunch of professionals and social workers from diverse backgrounds. People believe that Muslims shed blood in the name of the prophet but we will make it clear that we give blood in his name for people’s welfare.”

The 12-days-long campaign will aim at inviting people from different faiths and spread the teachings of Prophet Mohammed to clear the misconceptions among other faiths and enhance communal harmony. Under this initiative, meetings will be organised with teachers from Marathi-medium schools, principals of convent schools, journalists, and lawyers. This year’s celebration will also repeat a mushaira where non-Muslim poets will recite naats (poems to praise Prophet Mohammed) for the Muslim community.