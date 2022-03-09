Mumbai: Mumbaikars to get its first air-conditioned unisex salon-cum-spa corner inside rail premises at CSMT station

A man can get a haircut or beard trimmed; or a lady get her nails filed or get a pedicure done before heading for work or rushing to an evening party. All this sitting inside the premises of UNESCO world heritage railway station of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Mumbai will get its first air-conditioned unisex salon-cum-spa corner inside rail premises at CSMT in the next two months. And next in line is at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Work on this 'personal care centre' has already begun. In fact many people coming daily to CSMT in a local train might have even seen on-going work covered in green scaffolding on the concourse next to the ticket booking windows. This concourse space is situated between the platforms separating the suburban and long distance trains.

“This is certainly an interesting idea that we are exploring at CSMT and other stations as well. The one at CSMT is expected to be opened in 2-3 months,” said Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

Sources in Central Railway said that contracts for construction, operation, maintenance and management of 'Personal Care Centre' at CSMT and Kurla LTT stations have been awarded to M/s. Vijaya Infra Project Pvt Ltd. The rail authorities are expected to earn Rs 14,77,000 per annum at CSMT and Rs 4,94,000 per annum at Kurla LTT for a period of next five years under the non-fare revenue model.

“The licensee will be allowed to sell personal care items like emergency, generic and ayurvedic medicines, beauty and cosmetic products etc. Facilities of Massage by body massage chair, Physiotherapy by qualified physiotherapist, salon services such as hair dressing, shaving, facial etc. will be available to the verified railway users,” said a CR official. Facilities also include massaging, pedicure, manicure, hair cutting as well.

The railway officials said that the Personal Care Centre will be aesthetically designed which would match the look and status of CSMT heritage railway station. It will be open 24-hours a day so that even those passengers arriving and departing from CSMT station in long distance trains can avail this facility late at night as well.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST