Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

Watch videos: CST, BMC, Mantralaya and other govt buildings illuminated in tricolour on eve of Republic Day in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk
Like every year, on the eve of Republic Day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mantralaya and other government buildings in Mumbai were illuminated in tricolours. This year marks the 73rd celebration of the national occasion.

Every year, all the heritage and government building across country's financial capital are lit up in tricolour. The Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office (BMC), Mantralaya, Railway Head office, Police Headquarters and many more buidings are illuminated with tricolur on the eve of Reublic Day.

Take a look at these videos:

