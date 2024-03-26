Mumbai: Mulund MHADA Colony Endures Darkness After BMC Fails To Settle 15-Year-Old Electricity Bill

Residents of BMC's T Ward, Mulund East find themselves grappling with nightly dangers as the local administration's failure to settle an outstanding electricity bill of over 15 lakh rupees has led to the disconnection of power supply to 47 street lights. This situation has significantly heightened risks for those navigating the roads after dark, compelling residents to resort to using mobile torches for safety.

Remarkably, the electricity bill in question dates back a staggering 15 years, accruing overdue payments that prompted the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to cut off supply after issuing multiple reminders and warnings over the years. The dire consequences of this neglect are acutely felt by the residents of the MHADA colony, particularly the senior citizens. The population of Mulund MHADA colony is around ten thousand individuals.

Ravi Naik, President of the Mhada Colony Societies Association, lamented the precarious situation, stating, "Mulund MHADA colony is right next to the mangroves, we are surrounded by wetland and we catch many wild animals, snakes particularly on regular basis; now that without electricity on the main roads to our houses it is a huge risk to walk, fearing the snakes might attack."

The interruption of power supply to 47 street lights in the colony has exacerbated fears of snake encounters, prompting residents to confine children indoors after nightfall. Furthermore, the absence of adequate illumination has emboldened criminals, posing a heightened security threat to pedestrians.

Expressing frustration at the administrative lapse, Anil Samuel, another resident of the MHADA colony, highlighted the consequences of the blackout, stating, "All the lamps are off since a week now, we questioned the ward office and they said there is no such bill pending from our side, we have already paid the bill, while MSEDCL says they did not receive the payment."

Efforts to resolve the issue have been mired in bureaucratic disputes, with the municipality denying any outstanding dues and attributing the billing discrepancies to errors by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. However, residents contend that despite persistent follow-ups with the Department of Distribution, the municipal administration has turned a blind eye to their plight.

BMC had been served notice by MAHAVITARAN, with warnings issued to the ward office 45 days ago, warning the imminent disconnection of electricity if the overdue bill remains unpaid.

Speaking to FPJ, MLA of Mulund Assembly constituency, Mihir Kotecha, expressed concern over the electricity cuts, stating, "I have received numerous complaints about the electricity cut. BMC should settle the outstanding bill and the charges for the delay. I have discussed the matter with the Assistant Commissioner of T ward, and the ward has agreed to pay the bill. Resolving this issue is paramount, and I will ensure that power is restored and the dispute is resolved promptly. Mulund residents shouldn't have to endure any further suffering."