Nashik: Water Bill Of 48 Lakh During National Youth Festival, Excessive Spending Raises Questions

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

The National Youth Festival held in Nashik city in January, coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, prompted the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to embark on a substantial beautification drive and provision of amenities, with expenditures nearing ₹35 crore. However, scrutiny of the expenses has revealed instances of unnecessary and excessive spending, leading to concerns within the municipal administration.

One notable expenditure was the allocation of ₹48 lakh for cleaning statues across the city and ensuring water supply during the four-day event. This lavish expenditure has drawn criticism, with both the municipal administration and contractors facing scrutiny for perceived extravagance.

During the festival, which attracted thousands of youths from across the nation, the NMC undertook various preparations, including city beautification, road repairs, and sanitation. The water supply department installed taps and tanks to provide drinking water at the venue, incurring an expense of nearly ₹30 lakh.

Additionally, funds amounting to ₹19 lakh were allocated for cleaning roads, traffic islands, and other public spaces using tanker trucks. These urgent tasks were assigned to a single contractor without following the tender process, sparking discussions within the NMC regarding procurement practices.

The anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit prompted the municipal corporation's construction department to spend a significant portion of the ₹35 crore budget. However, concerns have been raised over the necessity of certain projects, especially as reimbursement from the state government remains uncertain.

With the state government yet to approve reimbursement for the expenses and the onset of the code of conduct, the NMC is now faced with the prospect of funding these expenditures internally. Consequently, a thorough review of the ₹35 crore expenditure is underway, questioning the rationale behind the scale of spending and raising doubts about approval from the accounting department.