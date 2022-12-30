Mumbai: MSRDC hopes to start work for Dharamtar bridge in mid-January next year

Representative image |

Mumbai: Having had to extend the bid submission deadline a couple of times, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is now hoping to get a contractor in mid-January to construct a bridge on the Dharamtar Creek between Revas and Karanja.

The bridge will dramatically cut the road journey time between Mumbai and Alibaug with the missing link on the Revas Reddi Coastal Highway being put in place.

Project to complete by mid 2026

The project is estimated to cost Rs 897.68 crore. The timeline set for completion is three years, that is, by mid 2026.

This four-lane bridge will help save fuel and time for people who otherwise have to travel via Poynad. It takes about two hours to cover the 70km between Revas and Karanja. When this 2.04km bridge is ready, it will take about 10 minutes.

The only other option across the creek is by ferry. However, these ferries do not have the facility to carry vehicles on board. Only a handful of motorcycles are taken on board. Additionally, the ferry services are suspended in the monsoon on account of inclement weather.

Bi-lane bridge to be constructed

The Dharamtar Creek Bridge will have two lanes in each direction along with a pavement for the use of locals and maintenance staff.

Prior to constructing the bridge, the approach roads on both sides will have to be paved to get access to the creek. A 6.9km long access road will have to be laid besides building the 2.04km bridge. On the Karanja side, a 5.13km approach road will have to be laid while on the Revas end, the approach road will be 1.71 km long.