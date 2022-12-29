Mumbai: 2 bridges to improve Virar-Palghar connectivity

Photo: Representative Image



Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to erect two bridges over Vaitarna river at Virar and Manor to improve road connectivity with Palghar. At the moment, the development authority has initiated the process to get a detailed project report prepared through a consultant.



Details available from the organisation show that one bridge would be over Naringi creek, next to Jhow Island to connect Marambal Pada Jetty and Datiware Jetty. This would be a 3km-long creek bridge having 1km approach roads. The second bridge is being planned in the Manor area to connect Dahisar and Khamloli villages. The river's width isn't as wide at this location, therefore, it will be a 1/2km-long bridge with a total approach road length of 300m.



“There is no direct vehicular connectivity across Naringi creek on either bank right now. The existing lengthy detour takes about two hours for journey by road via Virar Railway crossing at Naringi to NH-48 road (Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway). The proposed new connectivity will reduce travel time by up to an hour and the new connectivity between Palghar and Virar will reduce travel time by over 1.5 hours,” said an official.



Estimated costs for these two bridges are yet to be worked out, which will be ascertained once the consultant submits the detailed project report to the MMRDA.



The need to improve connectivity in the far off Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has arisen due to exponential population growth as well as employment opportunities. Back in 2011, the MMR's population swelled to 2.2 crore as compared to 17 lakh in 2001. Since 2011, the population has only gone up further. Moreover, the government carving out Palghar as a district has necessitated the need for improving infrastructure in this area.