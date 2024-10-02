Mumbai: Mortal Remains Of 40-Year-Old Banker Who Jumped From Atal Setu Recovered At JNPT Shore

Atal Setu | File Pic

Mumbai: The body of the banker who jumped to his death from the Atal Setu bridge on Monday morning was recovered at JNPT in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

According to Sewree police, after an extensive search operation, the body was spotted on the shore of JNPT at 5:15 p.m. Officials said the body was initially unrecognisable as the victim had no identification documents. However, a car key found in one of his pant pockets led to the identification of the victim. The key matched a red Maruti Brezza, confirming the identity as 40-year-old Sushant Chakravarty.

About The Case

Chakravarty, a resident of Parel in Mumbai, was employed as a bank manager at a nationalised bank located at Fort’s Hutatma Chowk. On Monday morning, around 9:57 a.m., he arrived at Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). He parked his car at the end of the road heading towards Navi Mumbai and jumped into the sea. The traffic control room captured the incident on CCTV, but Chakravarty had already jumped by the time the patrolling team reached the location. The spot where he jumped was approximately eight to nine kilometres from the Sewree police station, police said.

The car left behind by Chakravarty contained his mobile phone and documents, which helped police confirm his identity. Among the belongings, they found his wife’s phone number and informed her of the tragic incident. She arrived at the scene and, in her statement to the police, revealed that Chakravarty had been under significant work-related stress at his job.

No Suicide Letter Left Behind

After the body was discovered on Tuesday evening, Chakravarty’s wife was called to the sub-district hospital in Uran, where the body was taken for a postmortem. Despite extensive searches, the police did not find any suicide note or letter. However, based on his wife's statement, they will continue to investigate the matter further, Sewree police officials said on Tuesday.

Chakravarty is survived by his wife, one-year-old daughter, and mother. A day before the incident, he took his wife and daughter on a getaway to Lonavala. During their conversation, Chakravarty allegedly confessed to being under immense pressure at work due to the workload. On the day of the incident, he left his home in Parel as if heading to work but instead drove to the Atal Setu bridge.