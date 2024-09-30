Mumbai Tragedy: Bank Manager Jumps To Death From Atal Setu, Wife Blames Work Pressure For Suicide

Atal Setu | File Pic

Mumbai: A 40-year-old bank manager allegedly jumped from the Atal Setu sea bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), into the sea on Monday morning. The man, identified as Sushant Chakravarty, a resident of Parel and employed at a public-sector bank in the Fort area, reportedly took this extreme step due to work-related pressure.

According to Sewri police who are investigating the matter, Chakravarty reached the spot at Atal Setu, the Navi Mumbai bond, at around 9:57 am and parked his red-colour Maruti Brezza at the side before he jumped off into the sea.

The traffic police in the Atal Setu control room noticed the incident on CCTV but were unable to reach Chakravarty in time to prevent him from jumping. They immediately alerted the Sewri police and emergency services, including the rescue team. While the search operation was on at the sea, police discovered documents in Chakravarty’s car that revealed his identity and provided contact information for his wife.

Upon contacting Chakravarty’s wife, she arrived at the scene and informed the police that he had left for his office at Hutatma Chowk as usual that morning. However, the day before, on Sunday, he had taken the family, including his wife and daughter, on a getaway to Lonavala. During their time together, Chakravarty repeatedly expressed concerns about his "increasing work pressure" and how it was affecting his mental health, leaving him feeling "helpless," his wife revealed in her statement to the police.

While police recovered Chakravarty’s phone, no suicide note or letter was found to explain the exact reason behind his decision. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Sewri police and a probe has been initiated in the matter.