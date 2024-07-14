Mumbai: More Than 100 Elderly Devotees Honoured By Matunga Asthika Samaj As Part of Temple’s Centenary Celebration

Mumbai: On Sunday morning, the Asthika Samaj temple in Matunga honoured elderly devotees (aged above 80) and celebrated their unwavering faith and lifelong commitment to the community. In a grand function organised at the temple hall, more than a hundred super senior citizens were felicitated with a shawl, saree, and a silver coin. A total of 166 devotees, 57 were married couples alongside 27 single men and 25 single women.

The grand felicitation ceremony was carried out as a concluding event of the centenary celebrations of the city temple. It was conducted by the temple committee, who spoke about the history of the Asthika Samaj and how it came into being.

"The Samaj was formed in 1923-24. It started with few people who came from Palakkad in Kerala to Matunga. They would come here after their office to recite Vishnu Sahasranamam with a Lord Rama picture in front of them... Now, we have completed 100 years," one of the officials of the temple said while addressing people. He noted that the temple has been known for carrying out and spreading the concept of 'Sampradaya Bhajan' of South India. He proudly said that this culture from the South was introduced in Mumbai by the Asthika Samaj.

The event started with shloka recitation dedicated to Lord Murugan and Lord Rama, followed by the chanting of Vedic hymns by temple pandits. Soon, each devotee, who mostly gathered there with their family members, received the honour. They were felicitated with a memento and temple prasadam along with a shawl and silk saree for men and women, respectively. A silver coin was also presented to each devotee by the temple dignitaries, Sunder Ramakrishnan, Parameshwar Iyer and others.

Viswanathan KA, a devotee and local resident, stated that earlier to the event, the committee members personally visited the houses of very senior person and extended an invite for the grand celebration.