Mumbai: Asthika Samaj To Hold Centenary Celebrations On November 27; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Attend Event At Matunga Temple

The Asthika Samaj in Mumbai's Matunga area, also known as Sree Ram Mandir or Kochu Guruvayoor temple, is scheduled to host its centenary celebrations on November 27. The grand commemorative year which reflects on the 100 years of devotion and cultural extravaganza of the temple will be marked with special events in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The spiritual leader is expected to attend and participate in the celebrations. He would also address people a lecture titled "The 8th wonder, the unexplored human mind."

Maha Yagnam for world peace

On Monday, November 27, the temple would host a list of spiritual events including Rudrabhishekam, Homam, and Maha Yagnam. Asthika Samaj would hold a Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagnam for world peace and good health. The ritual will be carried out in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Yagnam is scheduled during the morning hours of the special day between 5.45 a.m to 11 a.m.

Navagraha Homam & many more

Taking note of the celebrations, one can attend a series of Homams follwed by the very special Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam. The Homams, here, would be carried out in reverence to various deities such as the Navagraha, Dhanvantri, Lord Shiva, and Kubera Lakshmi among others. Karya Siddhi Homam aimed at the fulfilment of wishes or attainment of success is also on the list of the pujas and rituals to be performed on the sacred day.

An invite to devotees

Devotees are cordially invited by the trustees of the temple to witness the sacred celebrations and benefit from it. They may sponsor specified amount to register their names for respective rituals. "It's a small effort by us for a peaceful world. We request people to contribute generously towards it and attend the centenary year celebration in large number," the officials said in an invite. People are urged to visit the premises in their traditional attires to seek divine blessings and be a part of the festivity.