Mumbai: Monsoon retreat in city likely between Oct 5 to 10, says IMD

India's monsoon retreat has begun from Tuesday. |

The country's monsoon retreat has begun from Tuesday. The first shower has arrived in Rajasthan, followed by Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other parts of India.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared that Mumbai city and nearby regions will witness a monsoon retreat between 5 and 10 October.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, for India, the onset of the monsoon is determined by the rainfall activity in Kerala at the beginning of the monsoon, and the withdrawal is determined by the weather conditions in Rajasthan towards the end of the monsoon. For this year, the retreat from Rajasthan began on Tuesday, marking the first date of monsoon withdrawal from the country for this year.

A tentative date for the monsoonal retreat of other states has been given by the IMD, according to which Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh will experience the retreat in the next 10 days, while Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and other nearby states will witness the retreat between 5 and 10 October.

The cities of Mumbai and Thane will also experience the retreat of the monsoon, mostly in the second week of October. Last year, the monsoon retreat date for Mumbai was October 12.

Other southern states, including Karnataka and Telanga, will witness monsoon withdrawal mostly towards the end of October, added the IMD.