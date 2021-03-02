Mumbai: MMRDA seeks Bombay HC nod to start construction work of car shed at Kanjurmarg

Citing the financial loss it is incurring, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the Metro Rail implementing body in the city, on Tuesday urged the Bombay High Court to reconsider the December 2020 order by which all construction activities at the Kanjurmarg site have stayed. The MMRDA sought permission to kickstart the stayed construction work of the Metro Car Shed at the Kanjurmarg site.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said it would consider the matter finally on March 12.

On Tuesday, when the plea filed by the Union government claiming ownership of the 102 acres land parcel at Kanjurmarg, came up for hearing before the bench led by the Chief Justice, advocate Saket Mone, appearing for the MMRDA told the judges that the authority has filed an application seeking to recall the December 2020 order that stayed all construction activities at the car shed site.

Mone, stressed on the fact that if the car shed isn't constructed within a reasonable time then at least three Metro lines would not get commissioned. "The lines - Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), Metro IV (Kasarwadavli-Wadala) and the Metro VI line (Lokhandwala-Vikhroli) would not be commissioned if the car shed is not constructed in time. Further, it would not be made available for the public and they would continue to face difficulties in their daily commute," the application stated.