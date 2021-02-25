Watch: MMRDA conducts dynamic testing of prototype train at Charkop depot in Mumbai



The MMRDA is the nodal agency for carrying out the construction of 337 km long Metro network in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), scheduled to be completed by 2026. Of which the 18.5km, Metro 2A Line that connects Dahisar East to DN Nagar is being constructed at the cost of Rs 6,410 crores. It comprises of 16 stations - Anand Nagar, Rushi Sankul, I C Colony, Eksar, Don Bosco, Shimpoli, Mahavir Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Charkop, Malad Metro, Kasturi Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon Metro, Adarsha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and DN Nagar.



Similarly, Metro Line 7 which is 16.475 km lomg, connects Andheri East to Dahisar East is being constructed at the cost of Rs 6,208 crores. It will comprise of 13 stations - Dahisar (East), Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bandongri, Pushpa Park, Pathan Wadi, Aarey, Mahanand, JVLR Junction, Shankarwadi, Andheri (East).





With the starting of these two crucial metro lines, a lot of crowd will be distributed from Suburban local trains to metro, believes MMRDA preventing accidents and deaths due to overcrowding currently.