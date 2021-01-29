CM Uddhav Thackeray unveils first ‘Made-in-India Metro rake at Charkop depot

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the first indigenously built metro coach to be used for the Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) on Friday evening.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has delivered the first "Made-in-India" metro rake from its Bengaluru facility. With this, the trial runs will begin from March and will continue for a month. From May, the commercial operations of the Metro line will commence, informed RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Thackeray appreciated the efforts put by the MMRDA team to shape Metro in Mumbai. He said, "Metro will ensure smooth connectivity and seamless travelling experience."

Rajeev said, "After 11 years, Mumbai received the Metro rake. Earlier, for the operations of Mumbai Metro One that runs between Ghatkopar to Versova Metro rakes had come to the city. This time, the new rakes have been built by Indian manufacturers and it is a pride moment for all of us."

Rajeev asserted that with the starting of Metro Line 2A and 7, the crowd in local trains can be reduced. Also, these two lines since passing from WEH and Andheri Link Road and several corporate offices are located here commuters will get direct connectivity.

Silent features of New Metro rake:

--Driver-less train compatibility

--Energy friendly regenerative brake system

--Stainless steel body with four doors on each side.

---Disabled friendly

--The new coach will enable commuters to travel along with their bicycles to the destinations, as seen in the cities of the developed countries.

--CCTV cameras

--equipped with Fire safety system

---emergency alarm

----seamless internet connectivity, optical fibre network has been installed in every coach.

---alternative non-conventional energy that will be used in case of a power outage,"

One nation one card:

MMRDA also unveiled the look of one nation one card. Under this system commuters could travel in any transport --Metro, Railways, BEST among others by using this card.

Contract with BEML:

The MMRDA has given contract to BEML for 576 cars/coaches announcing to Rs 4350 crore. Earlier, MMRDA had given contract to BEML to manufacture 504 cars (84 train sets) costing Rs 3816 crore, however, due to the extension of both Metro Line 2A and 7 the requirement of metro rakes increased.

About:

Metro Line 2A:

The 18.5km, Metro 2A Line that connects Dahisar East to DN Nagar is being constructed at the cost of Rs 6,410 crores. It will comprise of 16 stations - Anand Nagar, Rushi Sankul, I C Colony, Eksar, Don Bosco, Shimpoli, Mahavir Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Charkop, Malad Metro, Kasturi Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon Metro, Adarsha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and DN Nagar.

Metro Line 7:

The 16.475 km, Metro 7 Line that connects Andheri East to Dahisar East is being constructed at the cost of Rs 6,208 crores. It will comprise of 13 stations - Dahisar (East), Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bandongri, Pushpa Park, Pathan Wadi, Aarey, Mahanand, JVLR Junction, Shankarwadi, Andheri (East).

Charkop Metro Depot:

The Charkop Metro Depot will take care of both metro line 2A&7 operation& maintenance work. The said depot is spread on 16 hectares of land parcel is equipped with state of art technology. The depot has 25 KV traction supply and 415 V 3‐phase stimulating swift operations of both these Metro lines. It has 18 stabling lines (16 for covered lines and 12 for open), fully automatic car wash plant, fully automatic PIT jack for lifting six coaches and supporting six coupled railcars for unscheduled repairs involving the replacement of one or more boogies, 24 mobile jacks and a catenary maintenance vehicle.