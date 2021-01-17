Charkop Metro depot: MMRDA finishes work on power supply substation for smooth operations

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has come a step closer to starting operations of Metro Line 2A (Andheri West-Dahisar) along Link Road and 7 (Dahisar East–Gundavali) along the Western Express Highway (WEH) by completing the work of the power supply substation at Charkop Depot. Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev also reviewed the work to ensure important elements of the Metro lines are completed in the required time frame in a bid to make the project ready for trial runs in 2021. Both these Metro lines are in the advanced stage of completion and are to be commissioned by mid of 2021.

The receiving substation (RSS) equipped with state of art technology 'switch gears', called gas insulated, is compact, highly reliable and emits lower carbon footprint. The substation will be feeding the Charkop depot 25 KV traction supply and 415 V 3‐phase stimulating swift operations of both the Metro lines. Power supply is obtained through underground cables from TATA power at 110KV voltage level from the nearest Malad station, informed MMRDA.

The Charkop Metro depot is being built on 16 hectares of open land parcel. The depot is essential to carry out the smooth operations of Metro. It is where the rolling stock is washed and cleaned and all the repairing and maintenance will be done. This depot will have 18 stabling lines (16 for covered lines and 12 for open). Besides this, the depot is well-equipped and will have a fully automatic car wash plant, fully automatic PIT jack for lifting six coaches and supporting six coupled railcars for unscheduled repairs involving the replacement of one or more boogies, 24 mobile jacks and a catenary maintenance vehicle.

Meanwhile, MMRDA is also working on the implementation of Multi Modal Integration (MMI) plans at 30 Metro stations of Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7. This plan is to provide seamless integration with other transport modes to focus on accessibility, safety and mobility (last mile connectivity) in the influence area of Metro stations upto 250 metres radius.