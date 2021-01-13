Metro line 2A and 7 will be operational in 2021; most MMRDA projects to be near completion by 2025, says RA Rajeev of MMRDA

There are many projects RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA can be proud of. But his sense of achievement comes from the the ticketing system develooped by his team. It is something that brings him immense joy. He talks about it in an interview with Jescilia Karayamparambil and R N Bhaskar.

Edited excerpts:

MMRDA is changing the landscape of Mumbai. What is the progress on this front?

This is an exciting phase of Mumbai’s makeover. In the late 20s, Mumbai would have changed. But the pandemic set us back. Even then, MMRDA has planned 337 kms of metro line. Of that, 200 kms of the metro line is under construction.

No city in the past has done such a construction simultaneously. Mumbai is such a congested and densely populated city yet we are doing such a kind of construction which is quite challenging.

MMRDA is also constructing the longest sea bridge in the country — Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — which is 22 km long and connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. We are able to construct a lot of flyovers, tunnel roads and underpasses as well.

MMRDA has projects (under different phases) worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The results of our efforts will be visible by the end of this year. Unfortunately, the projects which were supposed to conclude in December 2020, have been delayed due to COVID-19. Two metro lines — line 7 and 2A — were supposed to be completed by December 2020. But expect the work of these lines to be complete this year

By 2025, most of the projects will be completed. These projects will change the way Mumbai travels. The congestion will reduce — from 75 per cent to 33 per cent.

Pre-COVID-19, Mumbai trains carried 80 lakh people per day but metro lines have been designed to carry 1.2 crore people per day.

In Metro 1, MMRDA was unable to integrate the last mile connectivity concept and multiple-modal options. But we will do that in the case of all the upcoming Metros. Multiple-modal approach is integral to all metro projects in the city. This could be motorised and non-motorised ways of travelling to reach homes or offices in a seamless way.

Of all the projects, which one is the closest to your heart?

All infrastructure projects are close to my heart. But there is one initiative that is very close to my heart — the ticketing system. The ticketing system can be patented in the market. This is because the design of the system was developed and implemented (by me) during the COVID-19 times.

This is mainly because this will integrate the various modes of travel experience through one travel system.