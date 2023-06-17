Mumbai: Miscarriage Due To Domestic Violence; Husband Arrested

The Charkop police have booked a 28-year-old man and his mother for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife, leading to miscarriage. According to the first information report filed by the 26-year-old woman, there were frequent quarrels between them since their marriage in 2022.

Abusive husband booked for past assault

Earlier, too, the complainant had filed an offence against her husband, after which he was arrested but later released on bail. The woman further said that he convinced her to stay with him. However, nothing changed, prompting her to visit a lawyer.

Upon finding this, the man along with his mother brutally assaulted the pregnant woman on June 14, the FIR said, adding that her head was hit with a sharp object.