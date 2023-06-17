 Mumbai: Miscarriage Due To Domestic Violence; Husband Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Miscarriage Due To Domestic Violence; Husband Arrested

Mumbai: Miscarriage Due To Domestic Violence; Husband Arrested

In a shameful incident, a man and his mother have been booked for assaulting his pregnant wife leading to miscarriage.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

The Charkop police have booked a 28-year-old man and his mother for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife, leading to miscarriage. According to the first information report filed by the 26-year-old woman, there were frequent quarrels between them since their marriage in 2022.

Abusive husband booked for past assault

Earlier, too, the complainant had filed an offence against her husband, after which he was arrested but later released on bail. The woman further said that he convinced her to stay with him. However, nothing changed, prompting her to visit a lawyer.

Upon finding this, the man along with his mother brutally assaulted the pregnant woman on June 14, the FIR said, adding that her head was hit with a sharp object.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Dowry-seeking man assaults pregnant wife in an inebriated state, booked for causing...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Accused’s plea for permission for IVF rejected

Mumbai News: Accused’s plea for permission for IVF rejected

Mumbai: Another Seva Bank Loan Defaulter  Arrested, ED Gets Custody

Mumbai: Another Seva Bank Loan Defaulter  Arrested, ED Gets Custody

Mumbai: Miscarriage Due To Domestic Violence; Husband Arrested

Mumbai: Miscarriage Due To Domestic Violence; Husband Arrested

Mumbai: Sound Barriers Add-On For New Gokhale Bridge By BMC

Mumbai: Sound Barriers Add-On For New Gokhale Bridge By BMC

Mumbai: Don't Deny Treatment To Pregnant Women For Lack Of Documents; BMC Warns Civic Hospital...

Mumbai: Don't Deny Treatment To Pregnant Women For Lack Of Documents; BMC Warns Civic Hospital...