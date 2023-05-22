Mumbai News: Dowry-seeking man assaults pregnant wife in an inebriated state, booked for causing miscarriage | Pixabay/ Representative Image

The Chunabhatti police on Sunday booked a 24-year-old man for assaulting his pregnant wife to the extent that she suffered a miscarriage.

The matter came to light when the victim, Shruti Pol, approached the police on May 17 alleging that her unborn child died in her womb because of her husband.

The husband hit complainant for not giving dowry

The victim said that her husband, Saurabh Suryakanth Pol, started assaulting her six months after their marriage in 2022 saying that her family did not give the Pol family dowry during their wedding.

The woman thought her husband would stop assaulting her when she got pregnant in March this year.

Accused assaulted pregnant wife in an inebriated state causing her to miscarry

However, on May 7, Saurabh went out in the evening and came home intoxicated. “When I asked Saurabh why he had alcohol, he started hitting me on my face, punched my stomach repeatedly and kicked me on my back. He continued to hit me despite his sister asking him not to. He assaulted me again that night just before we went to bed, punching me repeatedly on my stomach,” Shruti said.

“The next day I had severe stomach pain and started bleeding,” she said. Shruti contended that she told Saurabh about her condition but he ignored it. She then told her parents who came to their residence in the Lal Dongar area in Chembur East but was told to go back by her husband.

On May 9, when she could not bear the pain, she again informed her parents who took her to their place in Kalyan, outside Mumbai, and admitted her to a local hospital, where a doctor told her that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Cops say accused will be arrested soon

Shruti then approached the police and registered a complaint against her husband.

Police said that Saurabh will be arrested soon and a technical investigation is underway.

Saurabh has been charged in the FIR under sections 316 (causing death of unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.