Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar cops nab woman for operating flesh trade racket; prime accused still at large | Unsplash/ Representative Image

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Wednesday busted a sex work racket and arrested a middle-aged woman in Kashimira. Two young women were also rescued.

Acting on a tip-off about the immoral trafficking of women in the twin city, a team led by ASI-Umesh Patil under the supervision of Police Inspector Samir Ahirrao established contact with the woman living in Mira Road through a decoy customer.

Read Also Mumbai: Anson Thomas one man army who has saved 800 women from the flesh trade

It came to light that the suspect woman used social messaging platforms including the WhatsApp application to communicate with potential clients by sharing photographs of women she had to offer for the rendezvous. After striking a deal, the decoy informed the police team following which a trap was laid near Hotel Delhi Darbar.

The police team arrested the pimp and rescued two young women from her clutches. However, the mastermind of the racket is still at large.

A case under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the woman who has been remanded to custody. The rescued women have been shifted to a rehabilitation centre. Further investigations were underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)